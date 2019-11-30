Multiple Collisions Cause Traffic Delays in Bay Area - NBC Bay Area
Multiple Collisions Cause Traffic Delays in Bay Area

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Multiple collisions are causing delays on Highway 17 and Highway 880 from the Summit through San Jose, officials confirmed Saturday.

    Approx. 3:30 p.m.

    In Los Gatos, at least on lane is blocked on northbound Highway 17, police said.

    Approx. 3:30 p.m.

    A separate incident just north of Summit Road has one lane of northbound Highway 17 closed after occupants became trapped in a vehicle, officials confirmed.

    Approx. 3:30 p.m.

    In a third incident, a tree 20 inches in diameter has fallen, blocking three lanes of Northbound I-880 at the Bascom Avenue southbound off ramp. Traffic is backed up about two miles, according to officials. 

    3:53 p.m.

    A two-vehicle accident just north of the Summit has one lane blocked on southbound Highway 17.

