Three right lanes of the eastbound Interstate 80 at Pinole Valley Road were closed Wednesday morning following an accident, according to officials. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018)

RAW: Multiple Vehicle Accident on EB I80 Shuts Down Three Lanes

The California Highway Patrol issued a sigalert at 9:55 a.m. after multiple vehicles collided on the highway in Contra Costa County. No injuries have been reported.



Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes, officials said. There is no estimated time of opening.

No other information was available.