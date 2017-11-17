NBC Bay Area and Safeway Feed the Need Holiday Food Drive

NBC Bay Area and Safeway are joining forces for the annual Feed the Need food drive on Saturday, November 18, kicking off a month-long effort to fight hunger in the Bay Area. Marcus Washington reports.

NBC Bay Area and Safeway Help Feed Families in Need

NBC Bay Area and Safeway are joining forces for the annual Feed the Need food drive on Saturday, November 18, kicking off a month-long effort to fight hunger in the Bay Area. This year's food drive will take place at 167 Safeway stores throughout the Bay Area to benefit local food banks through December 26.

It is easy to help families in need this holiday season, visit one of the 167 participating Safeway stores and look for the bag display, grab a flyer from the tear pads and take it to the register for just $10. Your donations to your local food bank will include sustainable food items like: pasta and sauce, canned vegetables, soup, and important proteins like peanut butter, beans and canned chicken breast.

Last year, the food drive collected more than 360,000 bags across the Bay Area, nearly tripling the amount from the previous year and amounting to more than 2,880,000 pounds of food for those in need.

NBC Bay Area news reporters will volunteer at their neighborhood Safeway stores on Saturday, November 18, please see the list below.

NBC Bay Area volunteer locations:

Laura Garcia and Marcus Washington - 840 E Dunne Ave, Morgan Hill at 7 to 9:30 a.m.

Robert Handa and Ian Cull - 235 Tennant St, Morgan Hill at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Janelle Wang and Chris Chmura - 160 First St, Los Altos at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Terry McSweeney, Sam Brock, and Mark Matthews - 110 Strawberry Village, Mill Valley at 2 to 4 p.m.

Scott McGrew, Kari Hall, and Vianey Arana - 3970 Rivermark Plaza, Santa Clara at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mike Inouye and Bob Redell - 4495 First St, Livermore at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Damian Trujillo - 2980 East Capitol Expressway, San Jose at 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Kris Sanchez and Garvin Thomas - 1530 Hamilton Ave, San Jose at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Rob Mayeda - 3496 Camino Tassajara, Danville at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Jodi Hernandez and Cheryl Hurd - 5051 Business Center Dr, Fairfield at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A special thanks to our volunteers:

Junior League of San Jose

Girl Scouts of the Bay Area

Kiwanis Clubs

Alameda County 4-H

Second Harvest Food Banks

Contra Costa and Solano Food Banks

NBC Bay Area and Safeway are joining forces for the annual Feed the Need food drive on Saturday, November 18, kicking off a month-long effort to fight hunger in the Bay Area. This year's food drive will take place at 167 Safeway stores throughout the Bay Area to benefit local food banks through December 26.

It is easy to help families in need this holiday season, visit one of the 167 participating Safeway stores and look for the bag display, grab a flyer from the tear pads and take it to the register for just $10. Your donations to your local food bank will include sustainable food items like: pasta and sauce, canned vegetables, soup, and important proteins like peanut butter, beans and canned chicken breast.

Feed the Need 2017

Feed the Need 2017 (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

Last year, the food drive collected more than 360,000 bags across the Bay Area, nearly tripling the amount from the previous year and amounting to more than 2,880,000 pounds of food for those in need.NBC Bay Area news reporters will volunteer at their neighborhood Safeway stores on Saturday, November 18, please see the list below.



NBC Bay Area volunteer locations:

Laura Garcia and Marcus Washington - 840 E Dunne Ave, Morgan Hill at 7 to 9:30 a.m.

Robert Handa and Ian Cull - 235 Tennant St, Morgan Hill at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Janelle Wang and Chris Chmura - 160 First St, Los Altos at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Terry McSweeney - 1 Camino Alto, Mill Valley at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sam Brock, and Mark Matthews - 110 Strawberry Village, Mill Valley at 2 to 4 p.m.

Scott McGrew, Kari Hall, and Vianey Arana - 3970 Rivermark Plaza, Santa Clara at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mike Inouye and Bob Redell - 4495 First St, Livermore at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Damian Trujillo - 2980 East Capitol Expressway, San Jose at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Kris Sanchez and Garvin Thomas - 1530 Hamilton Ave, San Jose at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Rob Mayeda - 3496 Camino Tassajara, Danville at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Jodi Hernandez and Cheryl Hurd - 5051 Business Center Dr, Fairfield at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A special thanks to our volunteers:

