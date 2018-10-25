Niners' Pettis Eager to Get Back in a Game

Niners wide receiver Dante Pettis (No. 18) was injured on this play against the Chargers on Sept. 30. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Rookie wide receiver Dante Pettis, who missed the past three games for the 49ers, appears to be ready to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

Pettis suffered a knee injury in a game against the Chargers on Sept. 30. On Wednesday, Pettis returned to practice for the first time, reported Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Pettis, a second-round pick out of Washington, had three catches for 96 yards and a touchdown over his first four games – though he wasn’t targeted at all in losses to the Chiefs or Chargers. Pettis said he first thought his knee injury might be season-ending when it happened but was relieved it wasn’t. He’s eager to get back and start producing for a wide receiver corps that has been hurt by injuries.

“It sucks because it was the first time I ever missed a game in my entire life,” Pettis told Branch. “It’s something that, I guess, you have to learn at some point. Everyone gets hurt playing football.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media he’s “excited to get him back out there.”

Pettis will join Marquise Goodwin, who also recently returned from injury, to give the 49ers more speed on the outside.

Said quarterback C.J. Beathard of Pettis: “He’s a big-time guy to have back for us. He poses threats, whether it be his speed or route-running. He has good hands.”

The 49ers are set to take on the Cardinals in Arizona Sunday at 1:25 p.m. It will be a battle to get out of the NFC West cellar. Both teams are 1-6.