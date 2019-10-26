Amid Halloween Festivities at California's Great America in Santa Clara Saturday night reports emerged on social media of an active shooter at the park, but Santa Clara Police have confirmed via Twitter that no shots were fired.

The theme park also Tweeted about the incident.

"There were unsubstantiated reports of a gunshot at the park. Park authorities and on-property police officers worked together to quickly respond to confirm guest safety, and to eject a group of disruptive teenagers from the park. The park has returned to normal operation," the Tweet read.

According to police, a "strong-arm robbery" was reported at the theme park, and it was mistaken as a possible shooting. The suspect in the robbery has not yet been apprehended.