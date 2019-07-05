California's Great America Shooting Suspect Still at Large - NBC Bay Area
California's Great America Shooting Suspect Still at Large

By Mandela Linder

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    The Santa Clara Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at California's Great America on Thursday during the Fourth of July celebration and is asking the public for help.

    The shooting, which took place at approximately 9:40 p.m., occurred as a result of an altercation between two groups near the entrance to the theme park. One member of one of the two groups fired a single shot from a handgun. The unidentified suspect fled the scene.

    The female victim, who was struck on the arm, did not sustain any major injuries and was treated on site for her minor injuries.

    Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Sergeant Jake Malae at (408) 615-4823. Anonymous tips can be left at (408) 241-9495.

