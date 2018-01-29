One person has died after a plane crashed at a former naval weapons station in Concord Monday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

RAW: One Person Dead in Plane Crash at Former Concord Naval Weapons Station

One person has died after a plane crashed at a former naval weapons station in Concord Monday morning, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

The incident took place at the Military Ocean Terminal, which is located on the north end of the station site at 5110 Port Chicago Highway. According to the FAA, a single-engine Cessna 152 crashed under unknown circumstances into the terminal area in Concord.

Only the pilot was on board, per FAA.

Because the crash site is connected to the Army, and is on federal property, the incident is being investigated by the FAA. The NTSB will also assist in the investigation.



Stay tuned for details on this breaking news story.

