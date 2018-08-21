Orchard Supply Hardware Stores to Shut Down Nationwide

A sign posted on an OSH store in the Bay Area indicated it is closed for the evening Tuesday. (Aug. 21, 2018)

Orchard Supply Hardware stores across the Bay Area and beyond closed their doors early Tuesday, and will shut down permanently by the end of the year, according to a company spokeswoman.

Some OSH stores in the Bay Area posted signs indicating computer system problems while others indicated the store would reopen "tomorrow" for normal business hours.

Jackie Hartzell, a spokeswoman for parent company Lowe's, said employees were informed of the permanent shutdown Tuesday, and store liquidations will begin Thursday.

Rumors began circulating Tuesday about a possible permanent shutdown of the chain's 98 stores across California, Oregon and Florida.

OSH was founded in San Jose in 1931 and bought by Lowe's in 2013. It has more than 40 stores in the greater Bay Area and about 4,000 employees across the company. Its headquarters are in South San Jose.

After Lowe's bought the chain in 2013, the company began renovating its vinatge stores to a more modern format, according to the company website. As recently as Tuesday, stores had banner signs posted that read: "Hiring Happy People."