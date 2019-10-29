PG&E on Tuesday is shutting off power to roughly 596,000 customers across Northern and Central California due to the return of high fire danger.
Dry, gusty winds in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday triggered the latest round of outages, which are expected to impact customers in eight of the Bay Area's nine counties, according to PG&E.
Here's a timeline released by PG&E for Tuesday's shutoffs, by county:
- 5 a.m.: Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Trinity, and Shasta
- 7 a.m.: Humboldt (Southern), Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano and Yolo
- 9 a.m.: El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, and Yuba
- 4 p.m.: Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, and Tuolumne
- 9 p.m.: Humboldt (Northern), Siskiyou and Kern
- 11 p.m.: Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Alameda and Contra Costa
Here's PG&E's breakdown of Bay Area communities where customers are likely to be impacted by Tuesday's power shutoffs, by county:
- Alameda (10,306 customers): Castro Valley, Oakland
- Contra Costa (204): Portions of Contra Costa
- Marin (119,533): Belvedere, Bolinas, Corte Madera, Dillon Beach, Fairfax, Fallon, Forest Knolls, Greenbrae, Kentfield, Lagunitas, Larkspur, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Ross, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael, Sausalito, Stinson Beach, Tiburon, Tamales, Wood Acre
- Napa (14,900): American Canyon, Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Napa, Pope Valley, Rutherford
- San Mateo (13,209): El Granada, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Loma Mar, Montera, Moss Beach, Pescadero, San Gregorio
- Santa Clara (496): Portions of Santa Clara County
- Solano (19,785): Vallejo
- Sonoma (86,686): Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Camp Meeker, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Cotati, Duncan Mills, Forestville, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Graton, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Monte Rio, Occidental, Penn Grove, Rio Nido, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Sea Ranch, Valley Ford, Villa Grande, Windsor
PG&E acknowledged that customers impacted by a massive planned outage this past weekend could remain in the dark through the duration of the midweek blackouts.