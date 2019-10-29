As PG&E works to restore power following a planned weekend outage affecting hundreds of thousands of customers across Northern California, the utility said late Monday it is moving forward with another round of outages beginning Tuesday. Ian Cull reports. (Published Monday, Oct. 28, 2019)

PG&E Moving Forward With Another Round of Outages Midweek

PG&E on Tuesday is shutting off power to roughly 596,000 customers across Northern and Central California due to the return of high fire danger.

Dry, gusty winds in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday triggered the latest round of outages, which are expected to impact customers in eight of the Bay Area's nine counties, according to PG&E.

Here's a timeline released by PG&E for Tuesday's shutoffs, by county:

5 a.m.: Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Trinity, and Shasta

Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Trinity, and Shasta 7 a.m.: Humboldt (Southern), Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano and Yolo

Humboldt (Southern), Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano and Yolo 9 a.m.: El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, and Yuba

El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra, and Yuba 4 p.m.: Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, and Tuolumne

Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, and Tuolumne 9 p.m.: Humboldt (Northern), Siskiyou and Kern

Humboldt (Northern), Siskiyou and Kern 11 p.m.: Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Alameda and Contra Costa

Public Safety Power Shutoff Impacted Areas for Oct. 29

Here's PG&E's breakdown of Bay Area communities where customers are likely to be impacted by Tuesday's power shutoffs, by county:

Alameda (10,306 customers): Castro Valley, Oakland

Castro Valley, Oakland Contra Costa (204): Portions of Contra Costa

Portions of Contra Costa Marin (119,533): Belvedere, Bolinas, Corte Madera, Dillon Beach, Fairfax, Fallon, Forest Knolls, Greenbrae, Kentfield, Lagunitas, Larkspur, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Ross, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael, Sausalito, Stinson Beach, Tiburon, Tamales, Wood Acre

Belvedere, Bolinas, Corte Madera, Dillon Beach, Fairfax, Fallon, Forest Knolls, Greenbrae, Kentfield, Lagunitas, Larkspur, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Ross, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael, Sausalito, Stinson Beach, Tiburon, Tamales, Wood Acre Napa (14,900): American Canyon, Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Napa, Pope Valley, Rutherford

American Canyon, Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Napa, Pope Valley, Rutherford San Mateo (13,209): El Granada, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Loma Mar, Montera, Moss Beach, Pescadero, San Gregorio

El Granada, Half Moon Bay, La Honda, Loma Mar, Montera, Moss Beach, Pescadero, San Gregorio Santa Clara (496): Portions of Santa Clara County

Portions of Santa Clara County Solano (19,785): Vallejo

Vallejo Sonoma (86,686): Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Camp Meeker, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Cotati, Duncan Mills, Forestville, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Graton, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Monte Rio, Occidental, Penn Grove, Rio Nido, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, Sea Ranch, Valley Ford, Villa Grande, Windsor

PG&E acknowledged that customers impacted by a massive planned outage this past weekend could remain in the dark through the duration of the midweek blackouts.