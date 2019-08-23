Rancho San Antonio Park Near Cupertino Closed Due to Mountain Lions - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Rancho San Antonio Park Near Cupertino Closed Due to Mountain Lions

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Mountain Lion Family Spotted Along South Bay Hiking Trail

    A mountain lion family has been spotted in Rancho San Antonio, near Cupertino, officials with the Mid-Peninsula Regional Open Space District confirmed Monday. (Published Monday, Aug. 19, 2019)

    Rancho San Antonio County Park near Cupertino is closed after mountain lions were spotted Friday afternoon.

    The clsoure comes after officials with the Mid-Peninsula Open Space District on Monday said a mountain lion family was spotted at the park.

    The district released video of one recent encounter showing at least three big cats on or near a trail in Rancho San Antonio.

    Anyone who sees mountain lions is advised not to approach them. Stand tall, face the animals, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms or throwing objects, the district said.

    Also, pick up small children and back away slowly. Do not remain in the area.

    Find out more about what to do in the event of a mountain lion encounter on the Mid-Pen website.

