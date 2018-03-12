Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Golden Gate Bridge: CHP

The Golden Gate Bridge is empty of traffic Monday night after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. (March 12, 2018)

The northbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge were shut down late Monday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred about 8:55 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 101, north of the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza, the CHP said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Golden Gate Bridge patrol spotted the pedestrian on the sidewalk, and when the patrol went to contact the individual, the pedestrian ran into the northbound lanes and was hit by a vehicle, the CHP said.

A Sig-alert was issued about 8:55 p.m. One northbound lane reopened at about 10 p.m., the CHP said.