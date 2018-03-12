Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Golden Gate Bridge: CHP - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Golden Gate Bridge: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Discover Carmel-by-the-Sea—California’s Most Charming Coastal City
    NBC Bay Area
    The Golden Gate Bridge is empty of traffic Monday night after a fatal collision involving a pedestrian. (March 12, 2018)

    The northbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge were shut down late Monday night after a pedestrian was struck and killed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The collision occurred about 8:55 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 101, north of the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza, the CHP said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The Golden Gate Bridge patrol spotted the pedestrian on the sidewalk, and when the patrol went to contact the individual, the pedestrian ran into the northbound lanes and was hit by a vehicle, the CHP said.

    A Sig-alert was issued about 8:55 p.m. One northbound lane reopened at about 10 p.m., the CHP said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices