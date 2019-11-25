People Detained at Homeless Protest Outside Oakland City Hall

Oakland police detained protesters and homeless people in front of city hall early Monday morning.

The group had been demonstrating most of the day Sunday, claiming the city is not doing enough for the homeless community.

Police moved in around midnight and carried people out. Some protesters and homeless people were seen being handcuffed before they were escorted out of the area.

Those who say they are forced to live on the streets believe they have a right to protest in front of city hall. They argue housing is a human right, and they say Oakland officials aren't doing anything to fix the homeless crisis.