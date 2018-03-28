Five Pedestrians Injured in Hit-and-Run: SFPD - NBC Bay Area
Five Pedestrians Injured in Hit-and-Run: SFPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Five people have been injured in a vehicular hit-and-run in San Francisco near the intersection of Illinois and 24th Street, according to San Francisco police.

    Four of the victims are in "life threatening condition," according to SFPD. All five victims were transported to a nearby hospital and police are looking to locate the driver.

    The incident occured around 10:24 a.m., police said. 

    One witness said a driver in a white GMC van had an argument with a man on the sidewalk and a few other people joined intervened. The witness said the driver got out of his vehicle and had an axe.

    Five people have been injured in a vehicular hit-and-run in San Francisco near the intersection of Illinois and 24th Street, according to San Francisco police.

    A second witness also said the driver posessed a small axe and that the people involved in the argument chased the driver back into the van. That's when the driver drove into the people on the sidewalk.

    No other information was immediate available.

