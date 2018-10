Rescue crews are responding to reports of a person who fell into and is stuck in a grape picker in Napa County, according to Cal Fire.

The incident occurred in the area of Monticello Road and Rosemont Circle, according to Cal Fire. The property was identified by the NBC Bay Area chopper at the Beaucanon Estate.

Further information was not immediately available.

