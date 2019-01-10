An Aeromexico plane headed for San Francisco International Airport from Guadalajara was diverted due to fog to Oakland International Airport Thursday afternoon, officials said.

RAW: Man on AeroMexico Plane Taken Into Police Custody

At least two upset passengers were detained at Oakland International Airport after an Aeromexico plane headed to San Francisco was diverted Thursday afternoon due to fog, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

The flight from Guadalajara arrived in Oakland at 10:40 a.m., passenger Jazmin Eunice Sarabia said.

Saradia said the plane was stuck on the tarmac in Oakland for at least four hours and that Aeromexico staff onboard the plane did not offer any food or water during the time.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said another person during the incident requested medical assistance for breathing difficulty.

An Aeromexico representative told NBC Bay Area the incident was an "operations issue."

No other information was immediately available.