A minivan comes to rest in a shallow creek off of Interstate 680 near Interstate 580 in the East Bay. (May 28, 2018)

Eight people suffered minor injuries after the minivan they were riding in crashed down an embankment and landed in a shallow creek in Pleasanton Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred along northbound Interstate 680 just south of Interstate 580, according to the CHP.

Seven adults and a 3-year-old child were in the minivan at the time of the crash, according to the CHP. They were able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

Further information was not available.