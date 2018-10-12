Police activity has prompted a lockdown at Futures At Lockwood Elementary and Community United Elementary School schools in Oakland.

Oakland police were assisting Oakland Housing Authority Police Department with an incident in the 6700 block of International Boulevard and the school was placed on lockdown as officials investigate.

Oakland Unified School District simply said a law enforcement investigation is ongoing. Students are being let go early and parents are being advised to come and pick up their children from these two schools, according to OUSD.

No other information was immediately available.

