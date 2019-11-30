Over 3000 Customers Experience Power Outage in Sunnyvale and Mountain View
Published 43 minutes ago
Dozens of customers lost power in Santa Clara in the midst of the storm Saturday, PG&E said.
The outage began at 5:27 p.m. in the Sunnyvale and Mountain View areas with a total of 3745 customers affected.
PG&E is currently investigating what caused the outage, but has no information yet as to when power will be restored.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.