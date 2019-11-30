Over 3000 Customers Experience Power Outage in Sunnyvale and Mountain View - NBC Bay Area
Over 3000 Customers Experience Power Outage in Sunnyvale and Mountain View

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 43 minutes ago

    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    A worker for Source Power Services, contracted by Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), repairs a power transformer in Healdsburg, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. While the extreme winds were forecast to ease, wildfire risks will remain high through Friday, according to the U.S. Storm Prediction Center. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Dozens of customers lost power in Santa Clara in the midst of the storm Saturday, PG&E said.

    The outage began at 5:27 p.m. in the Sunnyvale and Mountain View areas with a total of 3745 customers affected.

    PG&E is currently investigating what caused the outage, but has no information yet as to when power will be restored.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

