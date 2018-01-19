Rain in Bay Area, Snow Brings Chain Controls to Sierras

Chain controls were in effect on Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada late Thursday. (Jan. 18, 2018)

A cold front made its way southward Thursday, bringing light rain to the Bay Area and significant snow to the Sierra Nevada, according to the National Weather Service.

Chain controls were in effect on Interstate 80 and Highway 50 heading up to the Reno-Tahoe region. On eastbound I-80, controls were in effect from Nyack to Truckee, as snow continued to blanket the Sierras late Thursday night, Caltrans said. Highway 50 chain controls were from Christmas Valley to Luther Pass.

Back in the Bay Area, scattered showers are expected Friday, and colder air settles in, forecasters said. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms over the coastal waters and parts of the North Bay coast, the NWS said.

A few lingering showers are possible Saturday morning, but otherwise it will be dry. The next system is set to move in late Sunday into Monday, the NWS said.