Record Voter Turnout? Alameda County Braces for Election Day

Election Day eve got off to a bumpy start in the East Bay. Melissa Colorado reports.

In Berkeley, at least one drop-in ballot box was so stuffed it could not take any more ballots. And in Walnut Creek, a power outage temporarily stopped several voters from casting their ballots.

NBC Bay Area's Melissa Colorado in the video report above shows how Alameda County is rolling with the punches in what could be a record turnout for midterm elections.

