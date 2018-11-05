Record Voter Turnout? Alameda County Braces for Election Day - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Decision 2018

Decision 2018

The latest news on local, state and national midterm elections

Record Voter Turnout? Alameda County Braces for Election Day

By Melissa Colorado

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Record Voter Turnout? Alameda County Braces for Election Day

    Election Day eve got off to a bumpy start in the East Bay. Melissa Colorado reports.

    (Published 37 minutes ago)

    Election Day eve got off to a bumpy start in the East Bay.

    In Berkeley, at least one drop-in ballot box was so stuffed it could not take any more ballots. And in Walnut Creek, a power outage temporarily stopped several voters from casting their ballots.

    NBC Bay Area's Melissa Colorado in the video report above shows how Alameda County is rolling with the punches in what could be a record turnout for midterm elections.

    View NBC Bay Area's Decision 2018 page for full coverage of the midterm elections.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices