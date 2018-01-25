SF Police Arrest Suspect After Pursuit in Outer Mission - NBC Bay Area
SF Police Arrest Suspect After Pursuit in Outer Mission

By Bay City News

Published at 10:14 PM PST on Jan 25, 2018 | Updated at 11:55 PM PST on Jan 25, 2018

    San Francisco police on Thursday arrested a wanted suspect following a vehicle pursuit in the Outer Mission.

    Police officers spotted the vehicle in the area of Alemany Boulevard and Regents Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. and attempted to pull it over, Officer Robert Rueca said.

    The driver refused to stop, however, and police pursued to the area of Laura Street and Huron Avenue before the vehicle stopped.

    The driver was taken into custody without further incident and there were no reports of injuries or collisions due to the pursuit, Rueca said.

    Rueca said police are not releasing information on what the suspect was wanted for at this time. Witnesses said he is connected with Tuesday's fatal shooting in the Bernal Heights neighborhood, but police would not confirm that detail.

