A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Orlando made a return Friday night due to landing gear problems.

Flight 2237 took off from the San Francisco International Airport around 10:46 p.m., according to United. The flight landed safely following the discovery of a mechanical problem.

There were 179 passengers and eight crew members on board, officials said.

The passengers were all put on another flight to Orlando leaving SFO.

No other information was immediately available.