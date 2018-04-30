San Jose police targeted a violent criminal gang, arresting 16 suspects on charges of a series of robberies, carjackings and burglaries, officials announced Monday.

SJPD’s robbery unit conducted the large-scale operation last week, making multiple arrests and seized several firearms, ammunition and stolen property. The crew was responsible for various crimes including, seven robberies, six carjackings, 10 burglaries, an assault with a deadly weapon and various other weapon offenses.

San Jose PD Lt. Paul Joseph said the gang in question was different from other gangs.



“They do identify with each other and do claim a name and do commit crimes for the benefit of the gang. But instead of being at war with another gang, they seem to be at war with the general public," Joseph said.



On April 26, SJPD along with its Gang Investigations Unit, Covert Response Unit, Financial Crimes Unit, Intelligence Unit, Violent Crimes Enforcement Team and other agencies conducted one probation search and served six search warrants in San Jose.

Five adults and eleven juveniles (aged 15 to 17) were arrested. Subsequently, the adults were booked in the Santa Clara County Jail and the juveniles were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on multiple charges, including robbery carjacking, burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael White or Detective Tedros Habib of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408)-277-4166.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the "Submit a Tip" link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.