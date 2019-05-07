San Francisco Filmmaker Rearrested for 2016 Murder

A well-known San Francisco filmmaker has been rearrested for a 3-year-old murder in the city’s Glen Park District. (Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019)

Kevin Epps, 51, whose resume includes "Straight Out of Hunter’s Point" will face a judge Wednesday for the killing of 45-year-old Marcus Polk in 2016.

Epps was arrested for the murder the day that it happened and the next day, when the district attorney decided not to press charges, several people including then-Supervisor London Breed wondered if his arrest was a rush to judgement by police.

"We live in a world with a lotta guns, understand what I’m saying? Unfortunately, Kevin has got caught up in a situation where hopefully he’ll be vindicated and well find out whatever it was, was justified," said Rudy Valintino from youth organization United Playaz.

The district attorney’s office will only say it has a strong new evidence against Epps.