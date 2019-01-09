San Francisco Giants Strike Deal For Renaming Ballpark Oracle Park: Report - NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Giants Strike Deal For Renaming Ballpark Oracle Park: Report

By NBC Sports Bay Area

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    SAN FRANCISCO -- A new era of Giants baseball will come with a new name for the ballpark.

    AT&T Park will now be known as Oracle Park, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

    According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants and Oracle will announce a 20-year agreement on Thursday.

    The Giants have been quietly searching for a new partner with AT&T's deal ending after the 2019 season. The change will be effective immediately.

    The original naming rights deal was signed in 1996, and the ballpark has previously gone by Pacific Bell Park and SBC Park. It became clear to team officials late last year that AT&T would no longer be the partner going forward, and Oracle was a frontrunner all along. Team president and CEO Larry Baer told the Chronicle that a deal came together over the holidays.

    "We really like the fact that Oracle is a local company," Baer told the Chronicle. "They're not going anywhere. We're not going anywhere."

    Oracle, headquartered in Redwood Shores, has held the rights across the bay in Oakland. The Warriors are moving next door to the Giants next year, where they'll play at the Chase Center.

