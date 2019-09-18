The San Francisco Fire Department Tweeted early Wednesday morning that two adults have been removed from a two-story house fire, and one has been confirmed dead. One dog has also died.

Crews responded around 2:07 a.m. to the one-alarm fire at 66 Delano Ave. The department Tweeted that CPR was administered and the victims were transported to a trauma center, where one died. The other victim is in critical condition.

Officials confirm that as of 3:10 a.m. the fire was under control.

No other information was immediately available.