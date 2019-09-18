2 People Removed from San Francisco House Fire, 1 Confirmed Dead - NBC Bay Area
2 People Removed from San Francisco House Fire, 1 Confirmed Dead

By Mandela Linder

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    San Francisco Fire Department
    Fire crews responding to a house fire on Delano Street in San Francisco.

    The San Francisco Fire Department Tweeted early Wednesday morning that two adults have been removed from a two-story house fire, and one has been confirmed dead. One dog has also died. 

    Crews responded around 2:07 a.m. to the one-alarm fire at 66 Delano Ave. The department Tweeted that CPR was administered and the victims were transported to a trauma center, where one died. The other victim is in critical condition.

    Officials confirm that as of 3:10 a.m. the fire was under control.

    No other information was immediately available.

