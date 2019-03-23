1 Dead, 5 Injured in San Francisco Shooting

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and five others injured Saturday night. Lil Tan reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and five others injured Saturday night.

Officers responded around 8:40 p.m. to the shooting scene along the 1300 block of Fillmore Street.

A 25-year-old man from San Francisco was killed, according to police. A 27-year-old man was left in life-threatening condition.

Four other people — a 25-year-old man, a 19-year-old man, a 50-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman — sustained injuries that were considered to be non-life threatening, police said.

Police initially said that three people were injured in the shooting before raising the number to five after learning that two additional patients were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

Police are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.