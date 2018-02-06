This probably comes as no surprise to drivers who spend hours behind the wheel in San Francisco. Pete Suratos reports.

This probably comes as no surprise to drivers who spend hours behind the wheel in San Francisco.

The city by the bay was ranked as the fifth-worst city in the world and third-worst in the nation when it came to traffic congestion in 2017, according to a new study. Los Angeles topped the list, followed by Moscow, New York City and Sao Paulo, Brazil, respectively.

For folks in San Francisco, roughly 12 percent of their driving time in 2017 was spent dealing with congestion, according to the study. Drivers also spent 79 peak hours stuck in congestion.

San Francisco did actually drop in the overall congestion rankings compared to the year before. Back in 2016, San Francisco was dubbed as the fourth-worst city in the world for congestion.

Investigative State Loophole Leaves Minors At Risk Using Uber and Lyft

The INRIX 2017 Global Traffic Scorecard study took a look at congestion statistics for 1,360 cities in 38 different countries.