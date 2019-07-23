A 35-year-old San Jose man was arrested last week in the death of his mother, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Ryan Garner was taken into custody Thursday night just hours after dropping off his mother, Cynthia Mykkanen, 57, at Regional Medical Center with severe injuries, police said.

Police learned that Mykkanen's injuries were not survivable, and she was placed on life support. She was taken off life support Monday, police said.

The investigation revealed Garner assaulted her inside their home in the 3300 block of Cortese Circle, police said.

Garner drove his mother to the hospital, where he dropped her off then fled before police arrived. Later that night, he was located driving on Highway 101 at Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, where he was apprehended by a police K-9 and taken into custody, police said.

Garner was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for attempted murder. The charges have since been changed to murder, police said.

It was the city's 21st homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about the slaying should contact Detective Sgt. TJ Lewis or Detective Brian Meeker of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).