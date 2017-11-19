3 Injured After Small Plane Crashes Into House in San Jose

A small plane crashed into a house in San Jose on Sunday, injuring three people. (Nov. 19, 2017)

Three people were injured Sunday after a small plane crashed into a house near Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose, according to fire officials.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. at 2156 Evelyn Avenue, which is just across the street from the airport, San Jose fire officials said.

Two men and one woman were transported to a hospital. One person suffered a major injury, and the other two were minor injuries, fire officials said.

The plane, a Cessna 172, appeared to crash into the house's garage.

No further details were available.

Bay City News contributed to this report.