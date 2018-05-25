San Jose police will be saturating selected areas, on the lookout for impaired drivers over the holiday weekend. (May 24, 2018)

San Jose police will be conducting DUI saturation patrols this weekend to stop and arrest drivers showing signs of alcohol or drug impairment.

The bolstered patrols will take place in areas with a history of DUI crashes and arrests, police said.

SJPD wanted to remind drivers that DUI doesn’t just mean alcohol. Prescription drug and marijuana use also can impair one's ability to operate a vehicle safely and can result in a DUI.

In addition to stopping and arresting impaired drivers, officers will watch for aggressive drivers, those who speed, tailgate, fail to obey traffic signs and signals, and those driving distracted. All such drivers will be cited, police said.

Police also urged drivers and passengers to use seatbelts as California’s Click It Or Ticket campaign is underway.

To report drunk or impaired drivers, call 911.