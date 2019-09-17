Santa Clara city leaders Tuesday evening will seek to strip the San Francisco 49ers of their authority to execute contracts for non-NFL events at Levi's Stadium, saying the team has "grossly mismanaged" that authority, according to a city release.

During a special meeting, city leaders are expected to vote on a proposal that removes the 49ers' oversight of stadium operations not related to NFL events, which includes big ticket concerts such as the recent Rolling Stones show that came under scrutiny after the band said it would never play there again.

The Forty Niners Stadium Management Co. currently has the authority to execute contracts up to $250,000 without seeking approval from the Santa Clara Stadium Authority board, the city said. If the board approves the new proposal, future contracts not related to the NFL will require board approval.

The city said the 49ers have grossly mismanaged their procurement authority and violated state laws, including not paying some workers a prevailing wage.

The 49ers released a statement Tuesday, essentially pointing the finger at the city and City Manager Deanna Santana for mishandling operations.

"After the Rolling Stones highlighted City Manager Santana’s dysfunction, she has chosen to spiral even further. Her proposal is purely retaliatory and will result in increased costs, lost events and further erode the public’s trust in her abilities.

"The City has proven not competent in their own procurement as highlighted by a Civil Grand Jury inquiry into their practices. It’s unconscionable that the City Manager is willfully jeopardizing critical city revenue to score political points."

If the board votes for the proposal Tuesday, a second reading will take place Oct. 8. If the board votes to adopt the ordinance at the October meeting, it would become effective on Nov. 8, the city said.