Saturday Night Live Pokes Fun at Oakland’s 'BBQ Becky'

The woman at the center of a video who called police on two black men barbecuing in Oakland’s Lake Merritt has become a meme called “BBQ Becky.”

She has sparked the hashtags, #BBQingWhileBlack and #CookingOutWhileBlack, been Photoshopped in black history moments (including MLK’s famous “I have a Dream” speech) and even made an "appearance" in Black Panther.

And on Saturday night, SNL parodied her in its season finale, with Aidy Bryant making an appearance spoofing her in black sunglasses and a hoodie during “Weekend Update” as well as the ending credits.

Although the woman’s name still remains unknown, the internet has dubbed her “BBQ Becky.”

Hundreds of people gathered for a weekend cookout in Oakland, California dubbed “BBQing While Black” in the latest response to the woman’s now infamous call to police to report African Americans barbecuing at a public park.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the festival-like event Sunday on the shores of Lake Merritt was organized to rally against racism. Music played and vendors cooked up racks of ribs, sausages and chicken.

Three Sundays earlier at the same site, the unidentified woman called 911 to report a family using a charcoal barbecue.

A video posted on social media by onlooker Michelle Dione sparked a national conversation about racism.