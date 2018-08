Firefighters respond to a series of brush fires along Highway 4 in Martinez. (Aug. 17, 2018)

Homes are threatened by a series of brush fires late Friday along Highway 4 in Martinez, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The fires are in the area of Alhambra Road has prompted a three-alarm response. More than 30 acres have burned.

Fire officials said the homes threatened are in the Martinez Hills. Fire crews are battling the blaze with the help of an aircraft from Cal Fire.

No other information was immediately available.