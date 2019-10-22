Shanahan Discounts Rumors of Trade for Wide Receiver

Rookie wideout Deebo Samuel (No. 19) should be able to play for the 49ers against the Panthers Sunday. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

As the October 29 NFL trade deadline approaches, some analysts have predicted the 49ers want to make a move to bolster their group of wide receivers.

Devante Parker of the Dolphins, A.J. Green of the Bengals, Emmanuel Sanders of the Broncos and Taylor Gabriel of the Bears have been listed as possible Niners targets, as well as Mohamed Sanu of the Falcons, who is now off the market after this trade to the Patriots Monday.

The 49ers receiving corps has been hurt by injuries, leaving the group thin on several Sundays, including this past weekend in Washington, when rookie Deebo Samuel couldn’t play, Marquise Goodwin appeared to suffer a concussion (he later was cleared) and the roster already was missing Trent Taylor and rookie Jalen Hurd.

This season, the wide receiver group hasn’t been nearly as productive as hoped. Tight end George Kittle leads the team with 34 catches for 376 yards, more than doubling the production of the top two wideouts on the stat sheet, Samuel (15 for 168) and Goodwin (11 for 181).

But as the 6-0 49ers prepare for their game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Levi’s Stadium, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he’s OK with standing pat with the wideouts he has.

“I do see that there are guys in our building that I do think the answers are here,” he said. “It was tough not having Deebo last week, Quise being a little banged up. We’ll get both of those two back. The guys we have, I still think can continue to get better.

“We’re still holding out hopes, too, for Jalen and Trent Taylor that they can heal up and hopefully return later this year. Always looking to improve, though. … But I do like the guys we have here.”

Sunday’s game against the 4-2 Panthers is set to kick off at 1:05 p.m.