SAN JOSE, CA - APRIL 30: Logan Couture #39 of the San Jose Sharks gets checked by Alex Tuch #89 of the Vegas Golden Knights during Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 30, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

For the second straight game, the Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights headed to overtime. For the second straight game, the winning team scored on the power play.

Unlike Game 2, Vegas was victorious in Game 3.

The Golden Knights took back home-ice advantage, and beat the Sharks 4-3 in overtime at SAP Center Monday night. William Karlsson scored the game-winner with 11:43 remaining in overtime, giving Vegas a 2-1 series lead.

Vegas appeared to have Game 3 nearly Colin Miller, Jonathan Marchessault, and Reilly Smith all scored in a 4:46 span in to give the Golden Knights a two-goal lead. The first two came on back-to-back power plays, and the Golden Knights scored on three of eight shots in the period.

But Evander Kane scored the Sharks’ first five-on-five tally this series to cut the lead in half with 12:11 remaining in regulation, and Hertl backhanded a loose puck past Marc-Andre Fleury to send the game to overtime with 1:57 left in the third.

After the first scoreless, regulation period of the series, Timo Meier opened the scoring on the power play 6:59 into the second period to give San Jose a 1-0 lead. Meier’s goal marked the first time the Sharks scored the game’s first goal this series.

The lead lasted 161 seconds, before a Vegas onslaught gave the road team a two-goal lead heading into the second intermission. San Jose outshot its newest rival 16-8 in the second, but failed to score a five-on-five goal for the 10th consecutive period.

Things flipped in the third period. The Golden Knights controlled play in the final frame, attempting 22 five-on-five shots with the Sharks attempting 11 and scoring twice.

Vegas improved to 2-1 in overtime in its first-ever playoff run.