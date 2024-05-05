Woman killed in car collision along Hwy. 101 in Sunnyvale

One woman was killed by a car collision on Highway 101 in Sunnyvale early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the collision happened while the woman was walking along the highway following a separate crash.

The earlier crash happened at around 1:27 a.m. in the southbound lanes north of Fair Oaks Avenue. CHP said the woman was driving at a high speed when she rear-ended another car, then pulled over to the shoulder of the center divide.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The woman then got out of her car and started walking on the highway. She was then fatally struck by a 23-year-old driver who was uninvolved in the initial crash.

Police later arrested the 23-year-old on suspicion of driving under the influence.