Southbound Hwy 101 in Monterey Co. Closed Due to Flooding

Southbound Highway 101 north of Chualar is closed due to flooding, officials confirm.

The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services said on Twitter that flooding prompted the closure of Esperanza and Chualar Roads Wednesday afternoon.

Caltrans District 5 advises to avoid travel in the area as major traffic delays are expected.

According to the National Weather Service, a flood advisory has been issued for the Gonzales area in Monterey County until 5:45 p.m.

