It's the beginning of February, but it sure doesn't feel like it outside across the Bay Area.

Unseasonably warm weather on Saturday broke or tied a host of Feb. 3 temperature records across the region, and more records could be set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

San Francisco on Saturday topped out at 74 degrees, besting an old high temperature mark of 71 established in 1992, according to the NWS. San Jose reached 78 degrees, which was four degrees warmer than the previous high mark set in 2009. The mercury soared to 76 degrees at the Oakland Airport, breaking an old record of 70 degrees recorded in 1963.

Santa Rosa (76 degrees), San Francisco Airport (76 degrees), Half Moon Bay (77 degrees), Moffett Federal Airfield (77 degrees) and Healdsburg (80 degrees) also broke old records, according to the NWS. Kentfield (72 degrees) tied a record set back in 2001.

San Francisco Residents Soak Up the Sun in Unusual Warm Winter Temperatures

Crowds of San Francisco residents filled Dolores Park Saturday as they enjoyed warm winter weather temperatures typical in May or June. Christie Smith reports. (Published Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018)

The spring-like temperatures will once again return to the Bay Area on Sunday with highs expected to reach 73 degrees in San Francisco, 75 degrees in Concord, 76 degrees in San Jose, 78 degrees in Santa Cruz and 75 degrees in Santa Rosa, according to the NWS.

Those hoping for winter's return will have to practice some patience. Little to no rain is expected to fall through Feb. 20, according to the NWS.