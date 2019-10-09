PG&E has started to proactively turn off power to roughly 800,000 customers in parts of several Bay Area counties and across much of Northern and Central California due to heightened fire danger.
California State Parks released a list of park units that will be affected by the shutoffs and red flag warnings.
The State Parks impacted are:
- Calaveras Big Trees State Park: Open but services may be limited. Visitor center may close.
- Columbia State Historic Park: Open but services may be limited. Park exhibits at Columbia are open, but businesses within the park are closed.
- Lake Oroville State Recreation Area: Visitor center is closed until further notice.
- Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park: Visitor center and museum are closed. Park remains open.
- Mount Diablo State Park: The park may be closed if red flag warnings conditions warrant.
- Mount Tamalpais State Park: All lands, paths, roads, buildings and grounds within the park, north of Panoramic Highway, are closed to vehicle traffic.
- Shasta State Historic Park: The Courthouse Museum is closed.
- Sierra District park units: Some park units are experiencing service reductions, but parks remain open. The park units are located in the Grass Valley and Lake Tahoe areas, and Plumas, Alpine and Mono counties.
- Weaverville Joss House and William B. Ide Adobe state historic parks: Visitor centers are closed until further notice.
