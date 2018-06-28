Suspect in 1974 Cold Case Allegedly Shoots, Kills Self in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
Suspect in 1974 Cold Case Allegedly Shoots, Kills Self in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    Authorities work at the scene of a shooting in San Jose. (June 28, 2018)

    A suspect believed to be connected to a 1974 cold case allegedly shot and killed himself at a San Jose apartment complex Thursday while authorities attempted to conduct a search warrant, according to officials.

    The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department was serving a search warrant in connection with the homicide case from the 70s.

    "It was an extremely brutal homicide in a church at Stanford," Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said.

    Further information was not available.

    Stay tuned for more information on this developing news story.

