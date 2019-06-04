Suspect Arrested for Impersonating an Officer at Cherry Festival - NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested for Impersonating an Officer at Cherry Festival

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    San Leandro police arrested a man in uniform Saturday at the Cherry Festival for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

    Videos posted on social media shows police officers taking the suspect, Sergio Taylor, into custody at the 110th annual event, leading spectators to believe officers were arresting a fellow cop.

    Police recovered two replica handguns, real ammunition, at least one stun gun and an armored vest from the suspect. Taylor's fake police uniform has an embroidered "K-9 Unit" patch on the back, as well as a blue patch that signifies a sergeant rank.

    The uniform also has Taylor's name embroided on the chest, reading "K-9 S. Taylor #13."

    Taylor has committed similar criminal acts in at least two Bay Area cities, police said.

    No other information was immediately available.

