San Leandro police arrested a man in uniform Saturday at the Cherry Festival for allegedly impersonating a police officer.

Videos posted on social media shows police officers taking the suspect, Sergio Taylor, into custody at the 110th annual event, leading spectators to believe officers were arresting a fellow cop.

Police recovered two replica handguns, real ammunition, at least one stun gun and an armored vest from the suspect. Taylor's fake police uniform has an embroidered "K-9 Unit" patch on the back, as well as a blue patch that signifies a sergeant rank.

The uniform also has Taylor's name embroided on the chest, reading "K-9 S. Taylor #13."

Taylor has committed similar criminal acts in at least two Bay Area cities, police said.

No other information was immediately available.