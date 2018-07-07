Sheriff's deputies found a live pipe bomb Saturday monring underneath the Monte Rio Bridge in unincorporated Sonoma County.

Officials initially responded to a call about a "suspicious device" before 11 a.m. and ordered the surround area to be evacuated. Deputies closed the bridge and the Sheriff office's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit rendered the pipe bomb safe.

Monte Rio Beach was reopened a few hours later. It is the largest public beach on the lower Russian River, east of the Monte Rio Bridge and known locally as Big Rocky Beach.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121.

