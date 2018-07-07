Suspicious Device Found Under Monte Rio Bridge Was Live Pipe Bomb: Sheriff - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Suspicious Device Found Under Monte Rio Bridge Was Live Pipe Bomb: Sheriff

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Suspicious Device Found Under Monte Rio Bridge Was Live Pipe Bomb: Sheriff

    Sheriff's deputies found a live pipe bomb Saturday monring underneath the Monte Rio Bridge in unincorporated Sonoma County.

    Officials initially responded to a call about a "suspicious device" before 11 a.m. and ordered the surround area to be evacuated. Deputies closed the bridge and the Sheriff office's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit rendered the pipe bomb safe.

    Monte Rio Beach was reopened a few hours later. It is the largest public beach on the lower Russian River, east of the Monte Rio Bridge and known locally as Big Rocky Beach.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices