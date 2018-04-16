TaskRabbit Investigates Cybersecurity Incident, Shuts Down App - NBC Bay Area
TaskRabbit Investigates Cybersecurity Incident, Shuts Down App

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 26 minutes ago

    TaskRabbit

    San Francisco-based TaskRabbit reports a cybersecurity incident and have shut down its app and website while the company investigates.

    "We understand how important you personal information is and are working with an outside cybersecurity firm and law enforcement to determine the specifics," TaskRabbit said in a statement Monday.

    The company said it will be in contact with its users as more information is available. User are also urged to change their passwords if they have used the same one for different websites and apps.

    TaskRabbit, a handyman-for-hire service, was acquired by Ikea in September, CNET reports.

