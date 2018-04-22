Teachers From Evergreen District in San Jose to Picket Monday Morning - NBC Bay Area
BayArea-Earth-Week-Desktop
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Teachers From Evergreen District in San Jose to Picket Monday Morning

By Bay City News

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Teachers From Evergreen District in San Jose to Picket Monday Morning
    NBC file

    Teachers from San Jose's Evergreen School District are planning to leaflet parents and picket Monday morning to protest the district's latest contract bargaining proposal, union representatives said.

    The teachers will distribute leaflets and picket at school sites throughout the district starting at 7:45 a.m., with a strong turnout expected at Holly Oak Elementary School, 2995 Rossmore Way, according to the union.

    The president of the Evergreen Teachers Association, Brian

    Wheatly, will be at the demonstration at Holly Oak, the union said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices