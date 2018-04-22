NBC file

Teachers from San Jose's Evergreen School District are planning to leaflet parents and picket Monday morning to protest the district's latest contract bargaining proposal, union representatives said.

The teachers will distribute leaflets and picket at school sites throughout the district starting at 7:45 a.m., with a strong turnout expected at Holly Oak Elementary School, 2995 Rossmore Way, according to the union.

The president of the Evergreen Teachers Association, Brian

Wheatly, will be at the demonstration at Holly Oak, the union said.