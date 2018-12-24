Teen Fatally Shot in Vacaville; Suspect Detained

Vacaville Police Department

A 17-year-old boy died after being shot during an altercation in Vacaville early Monday morning, according to police.

Police have detained a 39-year-old man in connection with the shooting, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight along the 300 block of Bel Air Drive, according to police.

The man, who was identified as a Vacaville resident, was sitting in his vehicle when a group of four to five people came up to him, according to police. An altercation broke out, and the man fired one shot, striking the teenager.

The teenager — also a Vacaville resident — was taken to a hospital, but he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police recovered the gun that was used in the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation, according to police. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 707-469-4846.