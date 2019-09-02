Tesla's App Goes Down For Hours, Leaving Some Stranded

The Tesla app is often used as a key for the vehicle. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Tesla's app, which many owners use as a key for the vehicle, was down for hours Monday evening.

Several Tesla drivers took to Twitter complaining that the app was down and tagging Tesla with questions about when it would be restored.

One Pleasanton woman told NBC Bay Area she had to take an Uber home because of the Tesla outage.

Tesla owners also are issued a card that can be used as a key, but several indicated they rely on the app to get into and operate their vehicle and thus don't keep the card on them.

Downdetector.com indicated the outage started at about 4:30 p.m. and lasted for about four hours.

Tesla did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation of the outage.