United Flight Out of SFO Makes Emergency Landing in Maine - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

United Flight Out of SFO Makes Emergency Landing in Maine

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 14 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    United Flight Out of SFO Makes Emergency Landing in Maine
    Getty Images, File
    In this Jan. 23, 2014, file photo, United Airlines planes sit on a tarmac in California.

    A United Airlines flight out of San Francisco on its way to Amsterdam was diverted to Bangor, Maine, where it made an emergency landing late Sunday after experiencing pressurization issues, according to online flight tracker FlightAware.

    The flight departed San Francisco International Airport at 2:54 p.m. Sunday and was due to land in Amsterdam at 10:20 a.m. local time Monday, FlightAware shows. But the Boeing 787-9 began experiencing pressurization trouble over Canada and was forced to divert to Bangor International Airport.

    The plane touched down in Bangor at 1:23 a.m. Monday local time and was rescheduled to depart Bangor for Amsterdam at 8:15 a.m. Eastern time, according to the United Airlines website.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices