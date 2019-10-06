United Flight Out of SFO Makes Emergency Landing in Maine

A United Airlines flight out of San Francisco on its way to Amsterdam was diverted to Bangor, Maine, where it made an emergency landing late Sunday after experiencing pressurization issues, according to online flight tracker FlightAware.

The flight departed San Francisco International Airport at 2:54 p.m. Sunday and was due to land in Amsterdam at 10:20 a.m. local time Monday, FlightAware shows. But the Boeing 787-9 began experiencing pressurization trouble over Canada and was forced to divert to Bangor International Airport.

The plane touched down in Bangor at 1:23 a.m. Monday local time and was rescheduled to depart Bangor for Amsterdam at 8:15 a.m. Eastern time, according to the United Airlines website.