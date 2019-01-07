VTA Bus Service From Warm Springs BART to Levi's Stadium Canceled Ahead of College Football Championship - NBC Bay Area
VTA Bus Service From Warm Springs BART to Levi's Stadium Canceled Ahead of College Football Championship

By Bay City News

Published 14 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area
    The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority has canceled special bus service from Warm Springs BART in Fremont to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday because of unscheduled operator absences.

    Fans will not be able to travel on Line 251 for the 5 p.m. championship game, where the Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Clemson

    Tigers.

    Alternative service is available via light rail at the Great Mall and I-880/Milpitas stations. VTA officials said direct trains to and from Levi's Stadium will be available before and after the game.

    The agency has not yet released the number of operator absences that resulted in canceled service.

