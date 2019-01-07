NBC Bay Area File photo of a VTA bus stop.

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority has canceled special bus service from Warm Springs BART in Fremont to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday because of unscheduled operator absences.

Fans will not be able to travel on Line 251 for the 5 p.m. championship game, where the Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Clemson

Tigers.

Alternative service is available via light rail at the Great Mall and I-880/Milpitas stations. VTA officials said direct trains to and from Levi's Stadium will be available before and after the game.

The agency has not yet released the number of operator absences that resulted in canceled service.