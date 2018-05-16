Vallejo Family Files Lawsuit Against Papa Murphy's Over E. Coli Outbreak - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
North Bay

North Bay

The latest news from around the North Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Vallejo Family Files Lawsuit Against Papa Murphy's Over E. Coli Outbreak

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Vallejo Family Files Lawsuit Against Papa Murphy's Over E. Coli Outbreak
    NBC Bay Area
    File image of lettuce.

    The E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce is now being tied to a lawsuit involving a Vallejo family.

    The family is pointing the finger at Papa Murphy's pizza company and is the second California family to file lawsuit in the case. The family got sick after eating salad at a Papa Murphy's in American Canyon. They believe the lettuce was contaminated with E. coli.

    Three members of the family ended up in the hospital and the daughter now has a kidney malfunction. The family files the lawsuit Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court.

    Papa Murphy's has not commented on the lawsuit.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices